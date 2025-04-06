Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $8.40 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. Twilio comprises 2.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Twilio by 3,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509,153 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 421,199 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,138.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 6.8 %

TWLO stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $4,318,654. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

