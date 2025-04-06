Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.58% of Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

MNTL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

About Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

