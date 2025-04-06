Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 608.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

