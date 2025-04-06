TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 151.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after purchasing an additional 268,837 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 6.2 %

TEL stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

