Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $13.30. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 97,737 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWODY

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 7.1 %

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.