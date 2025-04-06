Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Target worth $61,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.24.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.