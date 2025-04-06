Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 3.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Sysco worth $162,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $7,613,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 76.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516,585 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

