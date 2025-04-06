SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

