SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.