Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

STRL opened at $104.96 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

