Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd Takes $1.63 Million Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for 2.6% of Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,190. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $6.89 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

