SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 12558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.