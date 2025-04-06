Space Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares in companies that operate within the space industry, including areas such as aerospace technology, satellite communications, and space exploration. Investing in space stocks provides exposure to innovations and commercial opportunities emerging from the rapidly growing frontier of space-related ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $145.60. 62,123,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,580,561. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.68.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $36.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.16 and a 200-day moving average of $473.31.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $14.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,245,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,029. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day moving average is $164.16.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,160,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $15.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

