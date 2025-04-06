Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Solventum Trading Down 5.7 %
NYSE SOLV opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
