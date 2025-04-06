Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSE SOLV opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

