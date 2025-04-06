Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily generate revenue through social networking platforms and related digital services. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as user engagement metrics, advertising revenue, platform innovation, and regulatory changes, which can create both significant growth opportunities and volatility in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $17.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.28. 20,706,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,759. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, reaching $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,449. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $67.59. 7,122,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $61.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $531.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,986. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,908.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.86.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $12.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

