Smith Moore & CO. Sells 361 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 4.0 %

MSTR opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.