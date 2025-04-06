Smith Moore & CO. Has $414,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

