Smith Moore & CO. Has $263,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after buying an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 329,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

