Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 533 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

IYW stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

