Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.41% of Franklin Wireless worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKWL opened at $5.77 on Friday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Franklin Wireless ( NASDAQ:FKWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

