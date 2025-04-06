Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

