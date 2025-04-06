Skeena Resources (SKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
