Skeena Resources (SKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.