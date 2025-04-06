Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,561 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 7.7 %

BGY stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.