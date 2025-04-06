Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,522,408 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 2.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1,314.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

