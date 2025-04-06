Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,489,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE GUT opened at $4.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

