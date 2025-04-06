Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

SLAB stock opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,859,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after purchasing an additional 403,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

