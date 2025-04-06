SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,311 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.16.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.