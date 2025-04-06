Sepio Capital LP Purchases 79 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64,965 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $289.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

