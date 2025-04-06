Sepio Capital LP Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $855.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $970.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.80. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

