Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $21.35 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

