Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 844233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

About Schneider Electric S.E.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.