Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €99.25 ($109.07) and traded as high as €101.90 ($111.98). Sanofi shares last traded at €99.72 ($109.58), with a volume of 3,040,313 shares traded.
Sanofi Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.25.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.