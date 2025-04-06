Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $6,486,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.46 and a 200-day moving average of $311.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

