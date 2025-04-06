Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AON worth $91,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AON by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $375.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.