Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 181,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $124,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

