Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 147,254 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $71,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.