Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,381 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Autodesk worth $91,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after purchasing an additional 653,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $116,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $245.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.