Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,544 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $94,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

