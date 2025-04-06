Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $641,400.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,243.50. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 3rd, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $816,900.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00.

RSI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -512.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RSI. Susquehanna raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

