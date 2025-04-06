Ruggaard & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

