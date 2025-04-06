Ruggaard & Associates LLC Sells 339 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

