Ruggaard & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after acquiring an additional 402,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 703,231 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 758,037 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.