Ruggaard & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.0536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

