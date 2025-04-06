Ruggaard & Associates LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 6.3% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ruggaard & Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,261 shares during the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

