Ruggaard & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 0.5% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

