Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

IVE opened at $172.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $172.56 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.