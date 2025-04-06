Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 6,087 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $19.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

