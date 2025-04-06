RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE OPP opened at $8.28 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

