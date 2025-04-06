Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 123,293 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 641.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,426,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,289,000 after buying an additional 246,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 133,671 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 731,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 52,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

