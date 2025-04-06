Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 14,823,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,619,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

