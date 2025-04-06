RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $21.33. RGC Resources shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 20,449 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 257.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.